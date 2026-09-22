Monday marked the first day of fall practice for Ohio State Basketball, with a roster that may have the most depth and overall talent since head coach Jake Diebler took over in 2024.

The Buckeyes lost all-time leading scorer Bruce Thornton and other starters Devin Royal and Christoph Tilly, but brought in three transfers and three freshmen who could immediately make an impact this upcoming season.

Sharpshooter John Mobley Jr. and ultra-athletic Amare Bynum return as the key pieces to this Ohio State team this year, and are expected to make big jumps. Yet, unlike other years, there should be as much dependency on the production of the starting unit to win games.

While the first two years of Diebler’s tenure have seen eight-man rotations with little scoring help from the unit, this team could easily see ten guys get significant minutes with the offensive output spread across all of them.

Here are some observations from the first time Ohio State hit the practice court before their first exhibition game against Cincinnati on Sep. 22.

This Looks to be the Most Physical and Lengthy Team Diebler Has Had

When the team first hit the practice court in the Schottenstein Center Monday, there was already an element about this team that looked different than to other teams Jake Diebler has had. They are long.

A huge problem for this team the last two years has been their lack of size and inability to protect the rim. Through Diebler’s two years as head coach, his teams have ranked in the top 6 in points per game in the Big Ten, but been outside the top 10 in points allowed.

This year, this team does not only look like they have the size to disrupt offenses, but the attitude as well.

“We’re pressuring more defensively and trying to be more disruptive,” Diebler said in a press conference before practice Monday, “We need to be able to wear teams down when they play offensively.”

The attitude was also seen in drills, with practice focusing on full-court pickup and switching downhill with physicality being a staple for the players while playing them out. This team looks early to have the goods to be the best defensive team we have seen in the Diebler era.

The Buckeyes Finally Have Depth

There was nothing more important in the roster construction of this team in the offseason than adding depth on both the wing and in the frontcourt. Early on, it looks like a stellar job was done in acquiring it.

We should expect to see a starting lineup of Mobley Jr., transfer Justin Pippen, Bynum, 5-star freshman Anthony Thompson, and former Baylor transfer returning from injury Josh Ojianwuna. Behind these guys, there is a plethora of talent that could see major minutes.

Transfers Jimmie Williams and Curtis Givens bring size on the depth Pippen and Mobley Jr. do not have and are strong players on the perimeter offensively. Freshmen LJ Smith and Alex Smith look to have had great camps and are ready to be instant contributors. In the frontcourt, returner Ivan Njegovan and transfer Andrija Jelavic look to also be strong players down low, with Jelavic also being able to stretch the floor.

Fans are not the only ones excited to see how the bench improves this season, as Diebler has liked the results he has seen so far out of the whole roster.

“I thought on paper we had great depth,” Diebler said, “I’m even a bigger believer in it after working with this team now for a couple months.”

Lee Aaliya Could Provide Crucial Versatility to the Lineup

Claiming the last roster spot for Ohio State in late August, many Buckeye fans did not know how Lee Aaliya would fit into the rotation with getting acclimated so late coming from Argentina.

Watching his speed and lateral movement at his size of 6-foot-9 and weighing 235 pounds, he presents a very versatile skillset to fit into many lineup combinations.



Aaliya played with club team UCAM Murica in Argentina at the top level last year, posting 18.4 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game. His ability to rebound will be a huge factor for this team, as the Buckeyes have ranked toward the bottom of the Big Ten in offensive rebounding in both of Diebler’s years.

Diebler credits this versatility he provides as well as his intelligence in his ability to acclimate to the team so quickly and possibly be a critical player for the Buckeyes this season.

“Lee’s really smart, so he picks things up quickly,” Diebler said, “He’s got versatility. He will play multiple positions for us in the frontcourt.”