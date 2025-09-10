Ohio State Basketball to Face Ohio University in October Exhibition Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be playing the Ohio University Bobcats… in basketball.
The Buckeyes and Bobcats are scheduled to play football on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. But according to recent reports, they will face off on the hardwood in an exhibition game on October 26th at 2 p.m. from the Schottenstein Center.
Ohio State’s Jake Diebler will showcase his 2025 basketball team in the late October exhibition against Jeff Boals’ Bobcats. It’s currently unclear if the game will be televised or steamed, but the Schottenstein Center will be open for fans to attend in person.
Ohio State has played the Bobcats in basketball 22 times in the regular season with the most recent showdown happening in Columbus in 2013. The Buckeyes lead the all-time record 14-8.
In addition to this exhibition against the Bobcats, the Buckeyes are also reportedly playing a power five opponent in a private scrimmage at an undisclosed location and date.
In Diebler’s first season, the Buckeyes underwhelmed with a 17-15 overall record. They were 9-11 in the Big Ten Conference. Any hope of the Buckeyes sneaking into March Madness last season was ousted when the team lost to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. Since they did not make the NCAA Tournament and declined to participate in the NIT, Diebler’s first full season as a head coach ended with a thud.
Diebler’s second-year could look better as he’s returning three starters including guards Bruce Thorton and John Mobley Jr. as well as forward Devin Royal. The Buckeyes received a little bit of help from the transfer portal when they landed Santa Clara big man Christopher Tilly and Wright State forward Brandon Noel. Arguably the most exciting transfer was Gabe Cupps who is returning to his home state after two seasons at Indiana.
The Bobcats were 16-16 on the hardwood last season, going 10-8 in the Mid-American Conference. Their season ended in overtime of the MAC Tournament against the Toledo Rockets. Ohio University’s full 2025 men’s basketball schedule is not yet available.
Ohio State opens their 2025 campaign at home against IU Indy on November 3rd. The Buckeyes will also host Notre Dame at Value City Arena on November 16th. In December, they will play West Virginia in the Cleveland Hoops Showdown before facing off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic.
If you have not gotten enough Buckeyes football and basketball crossover this week, Ohio State will also play Grambling State in basketball on December 23rd.