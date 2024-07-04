Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 WR Target Drops Bold Praise About the Team
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always looking for more talent. Ryan Day has put together amazing recruiting class after amazing recruiting class.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class, the Buckeyes are showing interest in yet another elite wide receiver target. Cederian Morgan is receiving interest from a lot of major schools, but Ohio State seems to be very high on his list.
Recently, Morgan spoke out about Ohio State and dropped some bold praise about the Buckeyes.
First up, he talked about his thoughts on the camp at Ohio State.
“It was great and it was fun, there was a lot of competition and I learned a lot of things. It was a fun opportunity."
Next up, he gave the Buckeyes some bold praise about what they have done with many different wide receivers. A lot of former standouts have gone on to have very successful NFL careers.
“Yeah, it’s a very big school and a big name. Especially with coach Brian Hartline. It’s wide receiver U. What they’ve done with wide receivers is amazing. I feel like if you want to be a wide receiver and make it to the next level, Ohio State is the place to be.”
Morgan doubled down on his statement about Ohio State being "wide receiver U."
“Right now, Ohio State is probably at the top with receivers. But coach Kalen DeBoer at Alabama has had similar receivers like me make it to the league, so they’re probably up on the list. Clemson had Tee Higgins and other big receivers. And Florida State with Keon Coleman and those type of guys. But honestly, Ohio State is probably number one.”
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Morgan is a big body at wide receiver with the athleticism to back up his size. He has true superstar potential at the college level and also appears to have NFL talent.
Right now, it seems that the Alabama Crimson Tide are the biggest competition for Ohio State.
Morgan does not have a timetable for when he will make a college commitment. Until then, fans and the Buckeyes will just have to wait and see if they'll be adding yet another top-tier wideout to the program.