Ohio State 5-Star WR Commit Suffers Heartbreaking Injury
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to secure a huge commitment from five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. in the 2026 recruiting class. Unfortunately, the young wideout has suffered an injury.
As shared by Rivals and then quote shared by Henry himself, the talented young wide receiver is out for the rest of the high school season due to a knee injury.
Hailing from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, Henry possesses elite talent for the future. Once again, Ohio State seems to have been able to land a future star at a position they are well-known for. In fact, they are being called "Wide Receiver U."
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Henry looks the part of a future star. Of course, as fans know, his dad, Chris Henry, was an NFL player and tragically passed away in an accident.
Currently, he is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, the No. 1 player in California, and the No. 1 player in the nation.
Obviously, from those rankings, he's expected to be a superstar for the Buckeyes. Much like current star freshman Jeremiah Smith, he is expected to dominate right from the start of his college career.
Ryan Day has done an amazing job of landing elite talent. Henry and Smith are just two of the top-tier players he has brought to Columbus.
Hopefully, Henry will be able to recovery quickly from his injury and not suffer any setbacks. Being able to be ready to play by March or April should mean that nothing about his college career is impacted by the injury.
We'll make sure to share more updates about Henry's status as they become available in the future.