Ohio State QB Could Transfer This Offseason
At one point in time, the expectations were sky high for Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Air Noland. Many thought that he would be the face of the future for Ohio State football at the quarterback position.
Even though he's still a freshman, the Buckeyes appear likely to believe that Julian Sayin will be their starting quarterback in the future.
In the upcoming offseason, there is a wide belief that Ohio State will have a three quarterback competition. Sayin, Noland, and five-star 2025 quarterback Tavien St. Clair are all expected to be competing for the starting job.
That being said, there seems to be a chance that Noland won't be around when that competition occurs.
As shared by Ryan Roberts of AtoZ Sports, Noland is "the most likely entry candidate" to hit the transfer portal. He could look to find a situation where he has a better chance to earn a starting position.
Back in 2023 when Noland made his commitment to the Buckeyes, he was ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. His commitment was a huge get for Ryan Day and company.
Now, with all of the quarterback talent that Ohio State has put together, he may very well have become expendable.
247Sports has made a major comparison for Noland. They believe that he is a comparable player to current NFL rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. If he can live up to that potential, he'll be a major college star.
Should Noland make the decision to transfer, it would not take him long to find a new home.
Noland would be one of the most popular quarterbacks in the transfer portal. The star potential is easy to see in him. Looking around the nation, there are plenty of teams who will be looking to add quarterback talent.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that Noland will transfer. At this point in time, his future and the future of the Buckeyes' quarterback situation is very much unknown.
Only time will tell, but Noland potentially transferring is something to keep a close eye on.