Ohio State Buckeyes QB Transfer Could Replace Cam Ward in Miami
The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen two quarterbacks choose to leave in the NCAA transfer portal. Both Devin Brown and Air Noland have decided to look for greener pastures.
Noland, who at one point was thought to be a potential future starter for Ohio State, simply doesn't have a very good path to playing time with the Buckeyes. Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair are the two front-runners to win the starting job for the 2025 season.
With that being said, Noland is looking to find a place where he can start. At the very least, he wants to join a program where he can compete for a starting job.
Where could that destination end up being? One potential team to watch could be the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, there is another team that could make sense as well.
Wynston Wilcox of FanSided believes that Noland could be a candidate to replace Cam Ward for the Miami Hurricanes.
"Either way, if he is similar to Penix, he could develop into a really good quarterback. And the Hurricanes were spoiled with Cam Ward this past season. They’ll have to get another good option if they opt to go into the portal. If Miami went after Noland, it could be a win-win for a player that wants a chance to start immediately and gets a contending team a replacement for a Heisman finalist."
Assuming he doesn't pull back out of the portal, Noland will end his career with Ohio State having never played a game. It's disappointing, but the hope is that he can find a good landing spot.
As long as he isn't playing the Buckeyes, seeing Noland land somewhere great and find a role would be ideal.
When Noland originally committed to Ohio State, he was the No. 5 ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class according to On3 Sports. He was also the No. 59 ranked player in the nation and ranked No. 9 in the state of Georgia.
On3 Sports also gave Noland an impressive comparison. They named him a similar player to former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Noland and his transfer portal process. Miami could be a team to watch, but there will also be a lot of other teams with interest in such a talented quarterback.
All of that being said, there are no concrete reports about where Noland could end up, but his fit with the Hurricanes would make a lot of sense.