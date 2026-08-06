3 Ohio State Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

Fall camp is officially here for the Ohio State Buckeyes, which of course means the football season is right around the corner.

Every player on the roster will have plenty of work to do before the season starts to get ready, but there are a handful of players who fans will be keeping a much closer eye on to see how they look for the year.

Here are the three players facing the most pressure as camp is underway.

1. Bo Jackson

Few players in all of college football are going to face as much pressure as Jackson will this season, even if it isn’t always the most obvious.

After putting together a good, not great, freshman season, Jackson began to make a serious name for himself in the college football world. He eclipsed the 100 yards mark in his first few games despite being a backup, before finally earning the starting job in week three.

From there, Jackson had plenty of ups and downs. He seemingly lost some of the burst and big play ability that won him the job. He began to find his momentum again at the end of the regular season, but once again struggled in the postseason.

Now he’ll be entering year two with the full confidence of the coaching staff. The rest of his football career could be determined this season. If he really breaks out and becomes even a top 10 back in college football, he could be entering the draft at the end of his junior year with high expectations.

If things go south and Jackson doesn’t live up to expectations, his draft stock could take a serious hit. Plus there is another young back in Isaiah West looking for opportunities.

2. Julian Sayin

Much like Jackson, Sayin’s sophomore season will have major implications on a potential NFL career in the future.

After a stellar freshman season where he was a Heisman candidate and led the nation in completion percentage, he basically already guaranteed himself a spot in the NFL one day.

Now he’s going to be proving he deserves to be a first round, and potentially first overall pick, kind of player. He’s also going to be determined to win a national title after failing to do so last season with a great team.

Sayin will also have the pressure of helping Jeremiah Smith. He’s already established himself as the best receiver in football, and with another big season he could be the greatest college receiver ever. Sayin’s play is going to have a serious impact on that.

Sayin’s junior season will only be harder without Smith, so it’s going to be absolutely crucial that he finds success this season.

3. Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

The hype around Jackson really began to build last offseason when the expectations emerged that he may be the best Ohio State pass rusher since Chase Young or the Bosa’s.

Injuries slowed down his start to the season, and despite having some mild success through the year, he never broke out in the fashion most expected him to. He opted not to declare for the draft, and now he’s coming back with a purpose in his senior year.

The path to stardom is still clear for Jackson. He’s already been the vocal leader of the defense through the offseason, and he’ll be the heart of the team this year. He’s going to be leading a younger defensive line, and if they perform well, it’ll reflect on him.

Jackson is going to be put under a microscope this season as he tries to prove he is the caliber of player people thought he could be. It’s just a matter of whether he can stay healthy and play to that potential this season.