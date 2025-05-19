Ohio State Buckeyes Battling National Superpower for Top QB Prospect
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still trying to get their quarterback situation for 2025 sorted out, as they are not yet sure who will be starting under center next season.
However, that does not mean Ohio State will rest on its laurels when it comes to determining who its quarterback will be in future years.
The Buckeyes have been busy on the recruiting trail, and they recently made an offer to four-star class of 2027 signal-caller Teddy Jarrard.
Jarrard is the 19th-ranked quarterback and the 271st-ranked player nationally, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot-3 prospect is a dual threat with terrific arm talent, so he will certainly have a ton of suitors after him.
With fierce competition afoot, Jarrard gave Ohio State a shoutout following its offer to the youngster, noting that he is "absolutely" interested in potentially taking his talents to Columbus, via Bill Kurelic of 247 Sports.
Here's the thing, though: Jarrard is a Kennsaw, Ga. native, and he has already received a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs.
This puts the Buckeyes at an obvious disadvantage. Not only is Jarrard literally from Georgia, but it's not like the Bulldogs are slouches on the college football scene.
As a matter of fact, Georgia has experienced more success than Ohio State in recent years, having won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 (the latter of which featured a CFP win over the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl).
Yes, Ohio State did just win the national title, but Georgia is also a prestigious program, and it may be able to entice Jarrard to stay home. We'll see if the Buckeyes can convince Jarrard otherwise.
