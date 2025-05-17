Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes HC Ryan Day Receives Strong Michigan Ultimatum

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day look to overcome Michigan in 2025.

Ben Cooper

Ohio State Buckeye head coach Ryan Day looks away from the field of play after a dropped pass in the 2nd half during the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Head coach Ryan Day may have led the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the National Championship in the 2024-25 season, but they fell to Michigan for the fourth straight year.

The Buckeyes had a great season, but everyone in Columbus wants to take down Michigan. Day has had great success as Ohio State's head coach, but holds a 1-4 record against the Wolverines.

Even in a season where Michigan went just 8-5 and missed the College Football Playoff, they still took down the Buckeyes in Ohio Stadium 13-10.

Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, the Buckeyes are among the favorites to win the National Championship.

However, it won't be an easy road back, as Ohio State lost many players, including quarterback Will Howard, to the NFL.

The Buckeyes are having a quarterback battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. It looks like it's Sayin's job to lose, and his play will be pivotal in how successful Ohio State is next season.

Day and the Buckeyes have a big season ahead as they look to go back-to-back as National Champions. However, it will also be crucial to take down their rival, Michigan, to avoid five straight losses.

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

