Ohio State Buckeyes HC Ryan Day Receives Strong Michigan Ultimatum
Head coach Ryan Day may have led the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the National Championship in the 2024-25 season, but they fell to Michigan for the fourth straight year.
The Buckeyes had a great season, but everyone in Columbus wants to take down Michigan. Day has had great success as Ohio State's head coach, but holds a 1-4 record against the Wolverines.
Even in a season where Michigan went just 8-5 and missed the College Football Playoff, they still took down the Buckeyes in Ohio Stadium 13-10.
Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, the Buckeyes are among the favorites to win the National Championship.
However, it won't be an easy road back, as Ohio State lost many players, including quarterback Will Howard, to the NFL.
The Buckeyes are having a quarterback battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. It looks like it's Sayin's job to lose, and his play will be pivotal in how successful Ohio State is next season.
Day and the Buckeyes have a big season ahead as they look to go back-to-back as National Champions. However, it will also be crucial to take down their rival, Michigan, to avoid five straight losses.
