Ohio State Makes Sudden Offer to Top-Notch Recruit to Fill Glaring Hole
Heading into the 2025 college football season, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain incredibly talented at nearly every position in spite of losing a plethora of players to the NFL Draft this offseason.
However, there is one area in which Ohio State is obviously lacking: defensive tackle.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has said himself that the interior of his team's defensive line is a concern going into next season, and Ohio State was unable to land anyone in the transfer portal to repair the problem.
While the Buckeyes seem destined to roll into 2025 with Kayden McDonald and Eddrick Houston as their two defensive tackles with limited depth behind them, they are working hard to change their situation at that position for 2026.
Case in point, Ohio State has made an offer to the defensive tackle prospect in the country for the class of 2026: Louisiana native Lamar Brown.
Brown is not only the top-ranked player at his position, but he is also the eighth-ranked player in the nation overall. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defender currently has official visits lined up with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and Miami. He has set a commitment date of July 4, so if Ohio State wants to land Brown, it will have to make a last-minute move for the youngster.
The Buckeyes had the dominant tandem of Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton along their interior last season, and Williams ended up being a first-round pick, joining the Detroit Lions.
We'll see if Ohio State can revitalize the defensive tackle position moving forward.
