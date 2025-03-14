Ohio State Sees Top Commit Continue Entertaining Big Ten Opponent
The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a commit from five-star wide receiver Chris Henry back in July 2023, but because he hasn't signed anything yet, he is technically still up for grabs.
And you know what? Ohio State could end up losing him, and it may end up being a repeat of the Na'eem Offord situation this past year.
Much like Offord, Henry is being wooed by the Oregon Ducks, and like Offord, he seems to be seriously considering the Buckeyes' Big Ten rivals.
Henry has taken to social media to reveal that he is in Eugene taking a visit with Oregon, and that should certainly send chills down the spines of the Columbus faithful.
Last month, reports surfaced that Henry could very well flip his commitment given the type of NIL money Oregon could offer, but it should be noted that the 6-foot-5 wide out has never publicly shown any sort of trepidation about his decision to join Ohio State.
Henry, who is one of the top prospects of the class of 2026, had visits planned with Oregon and USC this summer anyway, but there is no question that him being at the Ducks' facility this week is frightening.
Remember: Offord ultimately reneged on his commitment to the Buckeyes and signed with Oregon back in December. Henry is obviously a different person, but it doesn't change the fact that there is precedent here.
The Ducks just entered the Big Ten this past year and have clearly shown that they aren't playing games, even beating Ohio State during the regular season. Yes, the Buckeyes exacted revenge in the Rose Bowl, but it's looking more and more like the Ducks are going to be a thorn in Ohio State's side for years to come.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Star Lands Stunning NFL Draft Prediction
MORE: Ohio State Coach Gets Candid on Buckeyes' QB Situation
MORE: Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Drops Major Revelation About Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Puzzling Ohio State Buckeyes WR Signs New NFL Contract
MORE: Buckeyes Face Uphill Battle To Replace Eight Starters On Historic Defense