Ohio State Buckeyes WR Drops Staggering Claim for 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted the best receiving corps in college football this past season, as the triumvirate of Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate was beyond lethal.
The problem was that those three receivers were so good that it left very limited playing time for the other wide outs on the roster.
Take Bryson Rodgers, for example.
Rodgers arrived at Ohio State in 2023, but was unable to get any playing time (and that was before Smith even came on the scene). So it's not surprising that the redshirt sophomore logged just five catches for 46 yards as the No. 5 receiver this past year.
But now, Egbuka is heading to the NFL, which means that Rodgers has an opportunity to land a spot as the No. 3 receiver behind Smith and Tate.
It will be a difficult task for Rodgers, who will also be battling with Brandon Inniss for the position, but he seems confident he can earn himself a significant role in 2025.
“It creates a true mismatch for the defense with the height and also the speed and the quickness (I have),” Rodgers told Eleven Warriors. “I feel like I'm one of the best route runners in the country. So just bringing all that to the slot, then also being able to go outside and be there for Carnell as well when he plays off and reps. It's just a one-two punch I've been working on.”
That's quite the claim for the youngster.
Rodgers arrived at Columbus along with Tate, Inniss and Noah Rogers in 2023. Rodgers was the lowest-rated prospect of the group, and then, Rogers (without the "d") transferred to North Carolina State, opening up a bigger opportunity for Rodgers moving forward.
We'll see if 6-foot-2 pass-catcher can break out next season.