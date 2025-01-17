Ohio State Buckeyes Star Lands Massive Historic NIL Deal
When the Ohio State Buckeyes landed star defender Caleb Downs in the transfer portal, the defensive outlook instantly took a jump.
Downs is one of the best defensive players in the country. He lived up to the hype for Ohio State in 2024 and has been an integral part of helping the team make the run they've been on to the national championship.
Now, he is being rewarded for his impressive play on the field and the name that he has created for himself off of the gridiron.
In a recent post on Instagram, Downs announced that he has landed an exclusive deal with Panini America for trading cards and autographs.
What makes this such a big deal? Downs is already worth a huge amount for a defender in the NIL marketplace.
This is a massive and historical deal for Downs, as he becomes the first college defensive player to ever sign with a trading card company. His deal could open the floodgates for other athletes.
Downs has put together another impressive season in his sophomore year. He will be back for at least one more year in 2025 with the Buckeyes.
Throughout the 2024 season, Downs has racked up 76 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, and six defended passes. In his freshman year, he totaled 107 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions, and three defended passes.
On Monday night, Downs will help lead his Ohio State teammates onto the field to play for a championship. Beating Notre Dame will be no easy task, but the Buckeyes are loaded with talent and are the favorite for many.
It has already been a great year for Downs and adding this major and historical NIL deal just adds to it.
For those who collect trading cards, keep an eye out for Downs autographs coming to the industry in the near future.