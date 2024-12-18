Ohio State Buckeyes' Caleb Downs Reveals Mindset Against Tennessee
When the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to secure the transfer commitment from star safety Caleb Downs, their defense instantly got better. Downs is one of the best defensive backs in the nation.
In his first year with Ohio State, he has not disappointed.
Even though his statistical numbers have not been nearly as high as they were last season in his freshman year, he has had the same kind of elite impact. Now, Downs is preparing to be a huge key player in the team's upcoming College Football Playoff run.
On Saturday evening, the Buckeyes are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium. The winner will move on to take on the Oregon Ducks, while the loser will see their season end.
To come away with a win, Ohio State will need its defense to step up. Downs is going to be asked to play a huge role in the team's first playoff outing.
With that in mind, Downs has spoken out and revealed his mindset heading into the game.
"Everybody wants to say it's a new season because it is. Everybody is 0-0 right now. If you win, you keep going. If you lose, you're done. That's how you get to play every game. You have to play every game like it's your last game. For me, I don't think it's really any different. You have to go play at a high level every game and that can't be based upon is it a playoff game or anything else. You have to go play every game like it's the same thing," Downs said.
"I would say in terms of that, no, you just have to play the game and play the game that's there."
Downs is 100 percent correct. Everything is a fresh start at this point in the season. For the Buckeyes, it's time to put any negative feelings from the regular season behind and focus on winning a national championship.
Hopefully, Ohio State comes ready to play to its full potential. The team is more than talented enough to win a championship.
Behind the leadership of Downs, Will Howard, and others, the Buckeyes have a shot to bounce back from a brutal regular season ending loss to achieve their ultimate goal of a national championship.