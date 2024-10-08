Ohio State Coach Expresses Major Concern About One Oregon Player
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for what may very well be the toughest game remaining on their schedule, as they will face the Oregon Ducks in a Big Ten showdown this Saturday.
While Oregon is tough as a collective, there is one player in particular that is worrying Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly: defensive end Jordan Burch.
During his meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Kelly revealed that he has zeroed in on Burch and says that the Buckeyes will need to know where he is "on every play," via Andy Anders of Eleven Warriors.
That's probably a good blueprint.
Burch has already racked up 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, a fumble recovery and four passes defended through the Ducks' first five games.
Most recently, the 6-foot-6, 268-pound behemoth wreaked havoc against the Michigan State Spartans, logging four stops and 2.5 sacks in a 31-10 Oregon win.
Burch began his collegiate career with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2020 and spent three seasons there, amassing a grand total of 4.5 sacks.
He then transferred to Oregon in 2023 and registered 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks during his first season in the Pacific Northwest.
Obviously, the 22-year-old has broken out this season and will represent a big test for an Ohio State offensive line that has yet to be truly tested.
The Buckeyes' offensive line was somewhat of a source of concern heading into 2024, but it has held up well over its first five games.
We'll see how Ohio State manages in the trenches against Burch and the Ducks.