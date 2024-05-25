Where Are Ohio State Buckeyes In Late May Updated Big Ten Recruiting Rankings?
Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day continues to improve his roster and the program in anticipation of the 2024 season.
Many things have changed about the recruiting process since Day arrived in Columbus. But it seems no matter how much things change, he keeps the Buckeyes at or near the top of the recruiting race in the Big Ten and nationally.
It's a competitive league that Day has to stay on top of. With the expansion of the Big Ten to include the teams out west, it's more difficult than ever to compete with teams like Oregon and Washington, and Michigan and Penn State.
But with the changes at the top at TTUN, many think the Buckeyes have the best shot at a Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Of the 18 teams that now make up the Big Ten, Ohio State is ranked No. 1 in the league by 247Sports.
247Sports Composite Rankings Metrics Total Score | 242.20
Total Commitments | 12
5-Star Commitments | 3
4-Star Commitments | 7
3-Star Commitments | 2
National Ranking | 2
Newcomer USC is No. 2 with a total score of 219.77, while Penn State is No. 3 with 200.02. Wisconsin (162.09) and Oregon (157.42) round out the top five.