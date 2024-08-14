Ohio State Buckeyes Could Still Steal Five-Star Recruit from Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always on the recruiting trail and are always looking to add more talent when given the chance.
Looking ahead to the future, there is one five-star player committed to the Oregon Ducks that Ohio State might still have a chance to flip and steal.
Oregon ended up getting a commitment from the No. 1 safety in the 2025 recruiting class. Trey McNutt, was a player that the Buckeyes were targeting and would have loved to get. They may still have a chance to do so.
McNutt still plans to take a visit to Ohio State at some point during the season. That doesn't mean that he would flip necessarily, but the Buckeyes may have a chance to convince him to do so.
"Yeah, I still plan to visit Ohio State. Probably in the season."
Hailing from Shaker Heights, Ohio, McNutt is a "local" that the Buckeyes were close to adding. They were among his group of finalists before he committed to the Ducks.
If they were able to flip McNutt, the 2025 recruiting class would get even more stacked. Currently, the Buckeyes hold the No. 1 recruiting class ranking in the nation for 2025, according to On3.
This is a situation worth monitoring as the season moves forward.
Should McNutt take his visit to Ohio State and absolutely love what he experiences and sees, could he flip from Oregon? That may not be an extremely likely situation, but no one can cross it off.
Expect to hear a lot more about this situation when the date of McNutt's visit is revealed. For now, the Buckeyes should simply be happy that he's still planning to take a visit.