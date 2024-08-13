Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Trey McNutt To Visit Ohio State Buckeyes?
The Oregon Ducks landed the nation's No. 1 safety of the 2025 recruiting class, Trey McNutt, on August 3rd. The Shaker Heights (Ohio) five-star prospect became Oregon's first-ever five-star safety and earned the honor of the highest-rated defensive back commitment in Duck program history.
However, a trip to visit Oregon's Big Ten Conference foe, the Ohio State Buckeyes, is still on the calendar.
McNutt committed to the Ducks over the Texas A&M Aggies, the USC Trojans, the Florida Gators and Ohio State. McNutt made official visits to all of them except for the quick trip to Columbus, Ohio.
The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back told 247Sports in Mid-June that he would visit Ohio State in the season, whether he committed to another school before then or not.
"Yeah, I still plan to visit Ohio State," McNutt said to 247Sports in June. "Probably in the season."
Also, his father, Richard McNutt, played for the Buckeyes from 1999-2002.
Whether McNutt still decides to stick with his decision to visit Ohio Stadium in-season, is yet to be seen.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2025 recruiting class currently ranks No. 9 nationally on 247Sports rankings. Coach Lanning played a big part in why McNutt decided to take his talents to Eugene, Oregon.
"It's been a long journey," McNutt said to 247Sports. "With my recruitment, I just chose what I think is the best fit for me. I think that Coach Lanning and the rest of the Oregon staff is going to develop and take care of me."
McNutt is Oregon's third five-star commit, in Rivals' updated rankings, joining Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Mater Dei (California) running back Jordon Davison.
A track athlete, McNutt has elit speed and has played both safety and corner. He projects to be a high-impact college player and possibly an early-round NFL Draft selection.
“The defender has the look of an elite true centerfield safety that will cause problems for offenses trying to push the ball down the field," said Rivals of McNutt. "It’s becoming more rare for safeties to earn that fifth star but McNutt has the look of what NFL teams covet at the position now.”
Oregon and Ohio State have a budding conference rivalry as the top-two ranked teams in the Big Ten. Oregon has home-field advantage when it hosts coach Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on October 12th.
It is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2024 season with major College Football Playoff implications on the line.
The 2024 Ducks have just as good a chance as any to contend for the College Football Playoff which has expended to include 14 teams this season. The speedy Ducks also boast size in the trenches, a nightmare for opposing teams.
And now, with elite talent like McNutt joining the Ducks in 2025 as well, Oregon looks to dominant for years to come.
Oregon kicks off their inaugural season as members of the Big Ten against Idaho on Aug. 31 inAutzen Stadium.
