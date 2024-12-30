Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer QB Connected to Historic School
Following the 2024 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown will find a new home. He has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, but first wanted to finish out the season with Ohio State and help try to make a national championship run.
Brown is going to be a very intriguing quarterback target for schools when he's ready to start pursuing his next destination.
He has been connected as a potential fit for quite a few teams. One of them was the Indiana Hoosiers.
Another team has been linked as a potential fit for Brown.
SportsKeeda has suggested that the USC Trojans could look to land Brown in the transfer portal. They could use more quarterback talent and Brown would have the chance to compete for a starting job.
"Devin Brown could be a viable low-risk high-reward target for them considering his potential, and Lincoln Riley could use those two years remaining on his eligibility. This could help elevate Brown's draft aspirations as he wouldn't be short of targets in a capable wide receiver room featuring Makai Lemon, Zachariah Branch, and Ja'Kobi Lane."
With his career coming to an end with the Buckeyes, Brown has played very sparingly during his time with the program. He has completed 56.3 percent of his career pass attempts for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He has also picked up 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
All that Brown really wants is the chance to play consistently. He simply has not been able to get that opportunity with Ohio State.
Thankfully, things between Brown and the Buckeyes are ending well. He has handled himself with maturity and a team-first mentality. Even now, he is still Ohio State's primary backup quarterback despite announcing his intention to transfer away.
Hopefully, Brown will be able to end his career with the Buckeyes on a high note. Riding off into the sunset after helping Ohio State win a national championship would be an ideal scenario.
Even though he is leaving the Buckeyes, fans hope to see Brown find success and playing time elsewhere.
As long as he isn't playing Ohio State, the hope is that he can find a perfect destination, win the starting job, and finally have the chance to show off his arm and what he's capable of becoming.