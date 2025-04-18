Urban Meyer Reveals Ohio State Buckeyes Prediction That Fans Won't Love
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer believes the Buckeyes will win 10 games in the regular season.
The Buckeyes are fresh off winning the National Championship, and fans are optimistic about their upcoming campaign.
Ohio State went 14-2 on the way to their title. A 10-win season for the Buckeyes is a bold prediction, but to be fair, they only won 10 games in the regular season.
“I think they’ve recruited at a whole different level than anyone else in college football,” Meyersaid on a podcast. “They had a good spring game. They love their quarterback, Julian Sayin… but I’ve got them at 10 wins.”
Ohio State is losing many key pieces from its National Championship team to the NFL Draft. However, they still have talented pieces in place on their roster.
Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had a phenomenal freshman campaign, catching 75 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Smith should only get better in his sophomore season, but he will have a new quarterback. Julian Sayin is the likely starter and was a five-star recruit out of high school.
While Meyer is only predicting 10 wins for Ohio State, they have the talent to make another deep run in the College Football Playoff.
