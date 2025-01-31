Ohio State Buckeyes Facing Massive Question Entering 2025 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes will enter the 2025 college football season looking to defend their national championship. Ryan Day and company have big goals and dreams of winning two straight, but that will not be an easy task.
With how much talent is leaving Ohio State's roster to head to the NFL, the Buckeyes will face an even bigger uphill battle. However, there is a lot of new talent ready to take its place.
That being said, one college football analyst has revealed the massive question that Ohio State is facing entering 2025.
Carter Bahns of 247 Sports has revealed the big question that the Buckeyes will have to answer.
"Going all-in for the 2024 season paid off with a national championship, but now the Buckeyes face the reality of their veteran roster," Bahns wrote. "Most of the top contributors are gone, leaving behind only a small percentage of starters for 2025. Fortunately, Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs are back."
Can Ohio State overcome all of the NFL talent that has left the program in the same year? Losing as much talent as the Buckeyes have lost has ruined other programs for the next season many times before.
Truthfully, the question will be answered very early on in the season. Ohio State will face off against the Texas Longhorns in the first game of the season.
Depending on how the team looks in that game, fans will have an idea of just how good the Buckeyes can be.
Julian Sayin will have a massive role in keeping Ohio State at the top. Taking over for Will Howard will be a difficult task, but the talent is obviously there for him to be an immediate star. The same can be said for many of the replacements who will step into new roles.
It will be very interesting to see what Day and the coaching staff are able to do with the new-look roster. Very few things are going to remain the same as they were in 2024.
Regardless of what ends up happening in 2025, the Buckeyes accomplished their goal this year. Ohio State does not want to flop next season, but no one could blame them if they aren't national champions at this time in 2026.
