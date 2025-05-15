Ohio State Fans Will Love This Representative's Proposed Scheduling Bill
Last season, Ohio State Buckeyes fans were routinely frustrated on Saturdays due to witnessing their beloved football team starting at noon far too frequently, and that will apparently continue into 2025 with Ohio State's season opener against the Texas Longhorns scheduled for 12:00 pm.
Well, an Ohio representative is attempting to change that.
Tex Fischer, who represents the state's 59th district, has proposed a bill to eliminate noon starts for the Buckeyes, except against the Michigan Wolverines.
Fischer's bill states that no game can begin before 3:30 pm, more specifically when Ohio State is facing a team ranked in the top 10 by the Associated Press. And if the Buckeyes do get scheduled beforehand under those conditions? Then a $10 million fine would be imposed against either the Big Ten or the broadcasting network.
Obviously, the chances of this happening are very slim, but it seems relatively safe to say that Fischer speaks for the vast majority of Ohio State fans when he says he is beyond tired of the Buckeyes playing at noon every Saturday.
This was a running theme in 2024, but so long as the games are generating ratings, it seems hard to envision anything changing.
Ohio State's last six regular-season games of last year fell into the noon time slot. It played just one night game at home, which game against Western Michigan in Week 2.
There is definitely something special about playing under the lights at Ohio Stadium, but we may just have to imagine that for now.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Pursuing High-Profile 2028 Quarterback
MORE: One Glaring Red Flag That Could Sabotage the Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Ohio State Standout Back in NFL Trade Talks Due to Shocking Retirement
MORE: Former Ohio State Linebacker Lands Major Promotion With NFL Contender
MORE: Jeremiah Smith's Presence Helped Ohio State Buckeyes Land Key Recruit