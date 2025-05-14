Former Ohio State Linebacker Lands Major Promotion With NFL Contender
Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cam Williams has landed a major promotion on the NFL level, but not as a player.
Williams, who played at Ohio State from 2012 through 2015, has been named the Denver Broncos' co-director of player personnel, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The West Roxbury, Ma. native originally accepted a job as a scouting assistant for the New England Patriots in 2016, directly out of college. He eventually worked his way up to the director of college scouting for the Patriots, spending nine years with the organization.
During his time in New England, Williams collected a couple of Super Bowl rings, serving under Bill Belichick in the front office.
Now, Williams will be joining a Broncos team that surprisingly won 10 games and made the playoffs last season and is expected by many to be a tough contender in the AFC next season.
Williams didn't make a huge impact at Ohio State, serving in a reserve role throughout his four-year tenure in Columbus. He amassed a grand total of 41 tackles during that time, but he was part of the 2014 Buckeyes team that won a national championship. He logged 10 tackles that season.
Based on his incredibly limited playing time on the collegiate level, it was obvious that Williams was never going to make it as a player in the NFL, so he wisely decided to pursue scouting. Clearly, the move had paid dividends for him.
We'll see if Williams continues moving up the ladder in Denver.
