Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Pursuing High-Profile 2028 Quarterback

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are pursuing a top quarterback recruit in the class of 2028.

Matthew Schmidt

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day prepares to take the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a pretty serious question about their quarterback situation heading into 2025, but in college football, you always have to look ahead.

So, even though Ohio State hasn't quite yet figured out who will be starting under center next season, the show must go on as far as planning for the future is concerned, and the Buckeyes are already getting a head start on the quarterback position for a few years from now.

Ohio State has made an offer to class of 2028 quarterback Jayden Wade, who is currently playing his high-school football at IMG Academy in Los Angeles. Wade revealed that the Buckeyes made him an offer in a social media post.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Wade is not yet ranked, but he is a dual-threat signal-caller who has already been compared to Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels.

Ohio State is certainly no stranger to great quarterbacks, but right now, the Buckeyes have a rather considerable issue on their hands thanks to Julian Sayin not exactly performing up to expectations in spring practice.

That obviously does not mean that Sayin — who has already generated Heisman Trophy buzz — won't deliver next fall, but it does indicate that the adjustment period after Will Howard's departure may not be as easy as originally anticipated.

Howard transferred over from Kansas State last year and led Ohio State to a national championship during his lone campaign in Columbus, so he is certainly a tough act to follow.

Hopefully, the Buckeyes are able to get things in order heading into the summer.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

