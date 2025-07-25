Buckeyes Now

Michigan Coach Drops Cryptic Take on Stopping Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore delivered a cryptic response when asked about defending Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Matthew Schmidt

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith established himself as one of the most explosive weapons in the country last season, and even the hated rival Michigan Wolverines took notice.

Sure, Ohio State fell to Michigan for the fourth straight time in 2024, and yes, Smith did not exactly have his best game against the Wolverines, catching five passes for 35 yards and a touchdown, but the superstar still stood out to Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore.

"He’s probably the best college football player that’s out there," Moore told reporters at Big Ten media day. "He’s elite."

But while Moore gave Smith his credit, he also dropped a rather cryptic response when asked how the Wolverines were able to mostly contain the 19-year-old last November.

“Can’t give away all the secrets because he’s pretty good. But you do everything you can to make sure the quarterback is uncomfortable,” Moore said.

So essentially, Moore is saying that you just need to cut off the head of the snake by making sure the ball never gets to Smith, and how do you do that? By putting pressure on the quarterback. That isn't exactly rocket science, so unless Moore is hiding some more information (which is certainly possible), he did not exactly reveal any groundbreaking information there.

Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns during his freshman campaign, helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship. Many consider the youngster to be the best wide receiver prospect to ever set foot in Columbus, and some feel he is the best receiver talent in the history of football, period.

We'll see if Smith can redeem himself against a stingy Wolverines defense when Ohio State faces Michigan in Ann Arbor on Nov. 29.

