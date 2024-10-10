Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Ahead of Oregon Game
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into a huge showdown this week against the Oregon Ducks. In what has been one of the most anticipated games on the entire college football schedule this year, the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the nation are set to square off.
Ahead of the big game, Ohio State received a major boost on the offensive side of the football.
Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes' talented wide receiver who missed last week's game, will be able to play on Saturday night. Day spoke out and confirmed that he would be available.
“Certainly very, very talented ... Very intelligent ... It’s great to have him back.”
So far this season, Tate has been a major X-Factor for the Ohio State offense. When opposing defenses have focused on shutting down Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith, he has been ready to make some plays.
During the 2024 campaign so far, Tate has caught 14 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown. In order to pull off the win over Oregon, the Buckeyes are going to need all hands on deck. This will be a legitimate test that will tell fans an awful lot about whether a national championship is a reasonable expectation or not.
Defensively, Ohio State will have their work cut out for them. The Ducks' offense is capable of putting up big-time numbers. So far this season, the Buckeyes haven't faced anything close to what Oregon has offensively.
All across the board, the Buckeyes are going to have to play a nearly perfect football game. They can't afford to start slow and they can't afford to turn the football over.
Either of those things could end up resulting in a loss.
If Ohio State comes in, plays their game, and jumps out early, they will be in a great position. Having Tate on the field will certainly help their offense play up to its full potential.