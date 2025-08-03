Buckeyes Now

Ohio State RB Receives Epic Outlook That Will Fire Up Buckeyes Fans

This Ohio State Buckeyes running back has landed a huge take that will have the fans of Columbus fired up heading into the new college football season.

Matthew Schmidt

Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) runs during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 19, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) runs during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 19, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes are attempting to find their footing without running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, both of whom were spectacular in helping lead Ohio State to a national championship last season.

Replacing the production that Judkins and Henderson offered will be no easy task, and the Buckeyes don't appear to have a definitive answer just yet. However, one halfback may be emerging as the clear-cut No. 1 guy heading into 2025: James Peoples.

Peoples sat behind Judkins and Henderson on the depth chart last year and saw limited action as a result, but he is widely viewed as a potential breakout candidate going into his sophomore campaign.

Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic recently dropped a glowing review of Peoples after watching the youngster at practice this past week, and needless to say, he is expecting big things out of the playmaker this fall.

"I’ve been standing firm on the idea that James Peoples is going to be a star once he gets on the field," Robinson wrote. "On Saturday, he took an outside run about 20 yards, and while the good blocking helped, he never looked hesitant and had a quick burst once he got into the open field. Ohio State’s running game is in good hands with Peoples."

The Buckeyes also have West Virginia transfer C.J. Donaldson in tow, and Bo Jackson, Sam Williams-Dixon and Anthony Rogers will also be competing for playing time.

But it's looking more and more like Peoples will be the primary guy for Ryan Day's squad when Ohio State opens the regular season against Texas on Aug. 30.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Insiders Keep Saying the Same Thing About Julian Sayin

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Undergoes Massive Physical Change

MORE: Surprising Ohio State Buckeyes Weapon Could Shake Up Roster

MORE: Insider Drops Compelling Update on Ohio State's QB Competition

MORE: Could Julian Sayin be in Trouble as Ohio State Buckeyes QB?

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News