Ohio State RB Receives Epic Outlook That Will Fire Up Buckeyes Fans
The Ohio State Buckeyes are attempting to find their footing without running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, both of whom were spectacular in helping lead Ohio State to a national championship last season.
Replacing the production that Judkins and Henderson offered will be no easy task, and the Buckeyes don't appear to have a definitive answer just yet. However, one halfback may be emerging as the clear-cut No. 1 guy heading into 2025: James Peoples.
Peoples sat behind Judkins and Henderson on the depth chart last year and saw limited action as a result, but he is widely viewed as a potential breakout candidate going into his sophomore campaign.
Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic recently dropped a glowing review of Peoples after watching the youngster at practice this past week, and needless to say, he is expecting big things out of the playmaker this fall.
"I’ve been standing firm on the idea that James Peoples is going to be a star once he gets on the field," Robinson wrote. "On Saturday, he took an outside run about 20 yards, and while the good blocking helped, he never looked hesitant and had a quick burst once he got into the open field. Ohio State’s running game is in good hands with Peoples."
The Buckeyes also have West Virginia transfer C.J. Donaldson in tow, and Bo Jackson, Sam Williams-Dixon and Anthony Rogers will also be competing for playing time.
But it's looking more and more like Peoples will be the primary guy for Ryan Day's squad when Ohio State opens the regular season against Texas on Aug. 30.
