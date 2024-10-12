Ohio State Phenom Delivers Bold Claim On Alabama Star
Most were not sure exactly what to expect from Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith entering his freshman season.
Everyone knew he was supremely talented, and everyone knew he had vast potential. But it's rare for a receiver to make a huge impact in his debut campaign.
Well, Smith has answered every single doubt early on and hasn't wasted any time establishing himself as one of the most explosive weapons in the country.
Smith has been electrifying, and he feels that he and Alabama Crimson Tide freshman wide out Ryan Williams are among the very best in the nation.
They are both particularly adept at making spectacular one-handed catches.
"When we got on the bus, they were still playing, so when I got on the bus he made that big catch, I was like 'woah, yeah, he's different'," Smith said of Williams, via Richard Johnson of CBS Sports. "I just feel like we're the best receivers in the country right now as freshmen."
Smith may very well be just that, as he has already hauled in 23 receptions for 453 yards and six touchdowns heading into Ohio State's Week 7 matchup with the Oregon Ducks. He has also punched in a rushing score.
Williams has actually been even more dominant, having caught 19 passes for 544 yards while reaching the end zone six times. He is averaging an incredible 28.6 yards per catch, which leads the nation.
Smith was considered by some to be the best receiver prospect in Buckeyes history. Some even went as far to label him the best young receiver ever.
We'll see if Smith continues to dazzle as Ohio State marches on in 2024.