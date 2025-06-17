Ohio State Buckeyes May Have Their First Heisman Winner Since Troy Smith
The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off of a national championship victory thanks to boasting the most talented roster in the country in 2024, and heading into 2025, they may also lay claim to the best player in the nation: wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
It's hard to put into words just how dominant Smith is, but some have labeled him the best receiver prospect in football history for a reason. He is that good, and he stands a tremendous chance of becoming just the fifth wide out in history to win the Heisman Trophy.
Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman last season, and that was while competing with Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate for targets. Now, Egbuka is off to the NFL, and while the Ohio State wide receiver machine will certainly churn out another impressive weapon, Smith will unquestionably take center stage in the fall.
Still just 19 years old, the 6-foot-3 Smith has also added considerable muscle this offseason, which will make him even more of a nightmare for defensive backs to cover. He really is nothing short of a physical freak, and to say the sky is the limit is an understatement.
It's also important to remember that the Buckeyes may be relying even more on their aerial attack next season as a result of a rather questionable running back situation. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson joined Egbuka in entering the pros, so now, Ohio State will be fielding a backfield that contains James Peoples and C.J. Donaldson as its top two rushers.
Of course, Peoples could become a star, and Donaldson — a West Virginia transfer — could break out. But chances are, the duo won't be quite as dynamic as last year's, which could force Ryan Day and Co. to lean on the passing game even more. That means more touches for Smith.
Obviously, the circumstances at quarterback will play a major factor, too, but chances are, Julian Sayin will win the job. He himself is viewed as a Heisman candidate, and if he lives up to his five-star billing, he could comprise an absolutely terrifying connection with Smith from Day 1.
The last Ohio State player to win the Heisman Trophy was Troy Smith back in 2006. Ironically enough, he and Jeremiah share a last name (okay, it's an incredibly common surname, but whatever). Troy Smith was an electrifying dual threat quarterback, but even he was not quite as imposing as the younger Smith.
The Buckeyes may have a difficult time repeating due to all of their defensive losses, not to mention some incredibly good teams across the country overall. But it stands to reason that Smith could very well be the No. 1 player in the nation in 2025, and that could ultimately result in the future first-round draft pick to capture some hardware when it's all said and done.
