Ohio State Fans Can't Contain Themselves After Cryptic Social Media Post
The Ohio State Buckeyes recently scored a massive recruiting win, securing a commitment from five-star running back Elijah Newman-Hall. But could more commitments be on the way?
That's what Ohio State fans are wondering after the school made a rather cryptic social media post hinting that more additions could be on the horizon.
As you can see, the Ohio State account hinted at the team potentially landing three recruits, and some fans speculated defensive end Darius Slade or offensive lineman Drew Evers.
Up until this point, all has been quiet on the recruiting front following the commitment of Newman-Hall, but perhaps a bevy of news is coming that will send Buckeyes fans into a frenzy.
Of course, it would not be the least bit surprising, as Ohio State is well known as one of the top recruiting schools in the country, if not the best.
The Buckeyes mostly built their 2024 national championship team from the ground up, with safety Caleb Downs representing their only defensive starter who came over as a transfer. Yes, Ohio State did acquire both quarterback Will Howard and running back Quinshon Judkins via the transfer portal, but even there, the Buckeyes were vastly homegrown offensively.
Ohio State has put together a tremendous recruiting class for 2025 and is gradually building incredible groups for future seasons, as well, even if the Buckeyes have actually oddly slacked in certain areas over the last couple of years (such as finding elite defensive line prospects, for example).
We'll see if Ohio State announces any more big news in the coming days.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star in Talks for Gargantuan NFL Contract
MORE: Ohio State Receives Critical Message from 5-Star Recruit, Son of NFL Legend
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Facing One Burning Question
MORE: Pressure Mounting for Ryan Day, Ohio State Concerning 5-Star QB Recruit
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land 5-Star Weapon in Massive Recruiting Coup