Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star in Talks for Gargantuan NFL Contract
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star became eligible for a contract extension with the New York Jets this offseason, and it looks like the young wide receiver may be in the process of landing one.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that the Jets have had "preliminary talks" with Wilson regarding a new deal. Fowler added that the two sides have "exchanged some numbers," so we'll see if New York is able to strike an agreement with the 24-year-old.
Wilson is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played every game and hauled in 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Chicago native spent three years at Ohio State between 2019 and 2021, with his most productive season coming in his final year when he caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 scores. Wilson was then selected by the Jets with the 10th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
While Wilson has yet to earn any significant NFL accolades like Pro Bowl appearances or All-Pro selections, he has quietly posted three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns to begin his professional career, establishing himself as one of the top young wide outs in the league.
What's more, the six-foot pass-catcher has never missed a game thus far in his NFL career, so he has certainly proven to be very durable.
Perhaps Wilson's most impressive feat is that he has been able to deliver huge numbers in spite of not always having the best quarterback situation. While he did have Aaron Rodgers last year, Wilson was fielding throws from Zach Wilson during his first two seasons.
Given how the wide receiver market has developed over the last couple of years, Wilson should be in line for an enormous pact with Gang Green.
