Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Gets Candid on Buckeyes QB
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is waiting to see who will be throwing him the ball next season, as Ryan Day needs to eventually pick a starting quarterback for Ohio State.
Chances are, it will be former five-star recruit Julian Sayin, who is preparing to enter his sophomore year after watching and learning from Will Howard last season.
Sayin is widely viewed as a supreme talent with true dual-threat capabilities, so even though he struggled in spring practice, the sky seems to be the limit for the youngster.
Smith opened up about Sayin recently and dropped a pretty big statement on the 19-year-old.
“That arm is different,” Smith said, via Manny Navarro of The Athletic. “He can make any and every throw. Just a smart quarterback. Like me, he’s a little quiet. But he’s starting to come out of (his) shell. He’s definitely going to be a guy. It’s going to be scary for opponents.”
Sayin threw a grand total of 12 passes in 2024, completing five of them. There are much bigger expectations for the signal-caller in 2025, so much so that he is already generating Heisman Trophy buzz before proving anything on the field.
It will also help for Sayin to have receivers like Smith and Carnell Tate at his disposal, and Brandon Inniss could be prepared for a breakout campaign, as well.
Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns during his freshman season last year, establishing himself as arguably the most explosive weapon in the country.
We'll see if the Sayin-Smith duo rocks the nation in 2025.
