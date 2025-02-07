Ohio State Buckeyes QB Already Generating Heisman Buzz
The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing quarterback Will Howard to the NFL Draft, which certainly leaves some big shoes to fill under center.
After all, Howard just led Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade and played incredibly well along the way, particularly in the College Football Playoff.
But it looks like the Buckeyes may not have that much cause for concern.
Julian Sayin will likely be stepping into the starting role for Ohio State in 2025 after spending this past season learning on the bench.
Sayin is widely regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects in the country, and he is already generating massive buzz.
DraftKings and FanDuel have provided their odds for the Heisman Trophy award heading into next season, and Sayin received odds of +1500 and +1800, respectively, from both books.
That means Sayin currently ranks seventh among all college football players when you factor in the consensus average odds of DraftKings and FanDuel.
Buckeyes' wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ranks fourth.
Sayin made four brief appearances this past season, going 5-for-12 with 84 yards and a touchdown. He is also a dual threat, which will make him a terror for opponents to defend.
Plus, let's remember that Sayin will have Smith and Carnell Tate at his disposal in 2025, which should make his job that much easier.
Obviously, Sayin has a whole lot to prove, as this is all based on his potential rather than actual results. But it's hard not to be excited about the 19-year-old phenom.
