Ohio State Superstar Snubbed for Another Major Award
Late last month, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was snubbed for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.
Well, Smith was just bypassed for another freshman honor.
The winner of the FWAA Offensive Freshman of the Year award was revealed on Wednesday, and South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers took home the honor.
Sellers was terrific in 2024, throwing for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65.6 percent of his passes and rushing for 674 yards and seven scores.
But was he better than Smith?
Heading into the National Championship Game, Smith has hauled in 71 receptions for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging a robust 17.3 yards per catch.
The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the most explosive weapons in the country and is one of the biggest reasons why Ohio State will be playing for all the marbles against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next Monday.
Smith was widely considered the best wide receiver prospect in Buckeyes history entering 2024, and some labeled him the best receiver prospect ever, period.
Still, he lost the initial award to Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons, and now, he lost out to Sellers for another honor.
Of course, in the end, it doesn't matter all that much, as Smith is getting national recognition regardless, and unlike Sellers and Simmons, he has the opportunity to win a championship.
But it must be somewhat frustrating for Smith to keep getting slighted when it comes to some of the most prestigious awards.