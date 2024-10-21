Ohio State Star Defender Tabbed Fit For Exciting NFL Team
The Ohio State Buckeyes have numerous defensive players who will surely go early in the 2025 NFL Draft, but one of the most interesting is defensive end JT Tuimoloau.
Tuimoloau may very well have been a first-round selection had he entered the draft last spring, but he opted to return for his final year of eligibility at Ohio State.
Now, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder is naming the 21-year-old a perfect fit for the Washington Commanders heading into April.
"The Commanders lack a well-rounded edge defender on their roster, and the position will undoubtedly be a need in the draft with Dante Fowler and Clelin Ferrell playing on one-year contracts," Holder wrote. "The Buckeye could fill that criteria since he had 14 career sacks heading into this weekend and is an impressive run defender."
Tuimoloau has logged 15 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks thus far in 2024. Last year, he registered 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and a fumble recovery.
The Edgewood, Wa. native arrived at Ohio State in 2021 and instantly flashed his potential, posting five stops for loss and 2.5 sacks in a part time role.
Then, in 2022, Tuimoloau broke out, recording 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception and a defensive touchdown.
The Commanders are one of the most exciting up and coming teams in the NFL, so Tuimoloau would certainly represent an interesting fit on their defense, which is in obvious need of a boost.
Of course, based on the fact that Washington is already 5-2, there is a chance that Tuimoloau does not even last long enough for the Commanders to snag him in the draft.