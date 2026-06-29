Ohio State Buckeyes Land 2027 5-Star DL Marcus Fakatou

Class of 2027 five-star defensive end Marcus Fakatou has committed to Ohio State; he announced on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Fakatou selected the Buckeyes over the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs. He took an official visit to Ohio State on May 29th before taking visits to Georgia, Texas, Oregon, and Notre Dame. Fakatou had been trending in Ohio State's direction for weeks before making it official. The Sierra Canyon (CA) Product held offers from many other schools, including Oregon, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, and others.

Marcus Fakatou is coming off a very strong season for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. He converted 69 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 7 sacks. Standing at a towering 6-foot-7 and weighing 275 pounds, Fakatou could find himself playing inside at the next level. The Alaska native brings a rare combination of size and toughness, largely due to his background in rugby. Fakatou's strength comes in stopping the run and will be a great asset for Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes.

The addition of Marcus Fakatou puts an exclamation point on what has been a very impressive month of June for the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day and his staff added a total of six recruits this month, including Marcus Fakatou, Jaden Carey, Deontay Malone, Caden Moss, Jordan Donahoo, and Austin Miller. Fakatou is the third defensive lineman in the class, joining DJ Jacobs and Wyatt Smith. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson has been one of the top developers in the nation for over a decade, and despite now being 74 years old, Johnson is still going out on the trail and convincing the top recruits to come to Columbus.

After a strong month of June, the staff will now focus their attention on what could be a strong month of July in recruiting.

2027 four-star defensive back Monsanna Torbert Jr. will now make his college decision on July 1st after backing off his commitment to Indiana. The Princeton High School (OH) product will likely decide between Michigan, Ohio State, and Louisville. Torbert Jr. is coming off a June 12th visit to Ohio State.

Defensive Lineman Karlos May will announce his decision on July 18th. The Ramsay (AL) product will choose between Ohio State, Auburn, and now Georgia, which has entered the picture late. May has taken visits to each of these schools in just the past two weeks.

Highly coveted running back David Gabriel-Georges will announce his commitment on July 22nd. Gabriel-Georges ranks as the No. 2 running back in the class of 2027. The Baylor High School (TN) product will choose between Ohio State and Tennessee. Gabriel-Georges recently visited Ole Miss, but the Rebels do not appear to be in the recruiting battle ahead of his commitment.