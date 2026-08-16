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Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class Takes Center Stage Heading Into This Season

The combination of both signees and transfer portal additions who emerged as starters for the Buckeyes is very impressive.
Chip Minnich|
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State Buckeyes

Before I get too deep into the gist of the article, a quick mea culpa - I somehow overlooked two other players who signed with Ohio State in 2023 who decided to move on, so the total number of departures is 11, not 9.

Offensive lineman Miles Walker, who left Ohio State for Boise State, has since retired from college football.

Defensive back Jayden Bonsu, who left Ohio State for Pitt, has since moved to linebacker and is hopeful of seeing his first game action with the Panthers in 2026.

Heavy On Starters And Contributors

At first glance, 11 of 21 players departing would seem very bad. As former ESPN commentator Lee Corso was fond of saying on telecasts, "Not so fast, my friend.".

Player

Position

Status

Eligibility

Notes

Josh Padilla

G/C

Starter

2

Currently in battle for a starting position

Will Smith, Jr

DL

Contributor

2

Currently in battle for a starting position

Luke Montgomery

G

Starter

1

Starter; probable 2027 NFL Draft entrant

Austin Siereveld

G/T

Starter

2

Starter; probable 2027 NFL Draft entrant

Carnell Tate

WR

Starter

-

2026 1st round draft choice by Tennessee Titans

Brandon Inniss

WR

Starter

1

Starter; probable 2027 NFL Draft entrant

Jermaine Mathews, Jr

CB

Starter

1

Starter; probable 2027 NFL Draft entrant

Jason Moore

DL

Contributor

2

Currently in battle for starting position

Arvell Reese

LB

Starter

-

2026 1st round draft choice by New York Giants

Kayden McDonald

DL

Starter

-

2026 2nd round draft choice by Houston Texans

21 players signed, with 11 departing, comes out to a 52% departure rate. Not something to be proud about by any means. Contrast that with 10 players of 21 either starting or contributing, that rounds up to about 48% of production.

That includes 3 players who are now in the NFL, as well as the longshot possibility that some of those players listed above will take advantage of the recent "5 for 5" rule that could give them another year in Columbus. The most likely players to take advantage of staying in Columbus for the 2027 season would seem to be Will Smith, Jr. and Jason Moore, as neither have become starters yet for Ohio State.

The 2023 Transfer Portal Additions Were Key For The Buckeyes

Now let's factor in 5 more players who would be on the positive side of the ledger for Ohio State as starters or contributors. This only adds to an already impressive high school recruiting class from 2023.

Player

Position

Status

Previous School

Notes

Davison Igbinosun

CB

Starter

Ole Miss

2026 2nd round draft choice by the Buffalo Bills

John Ferlmann

LS

Starter

Arizona State

Undrafted free agent

Lorenzo Styles Jr.

CB/S

Starter

Notre Dame

2026 5th round draft choice by the New Orleans Saints

Josh Simmons

OT

Starter

San Diego State

2025 1st round draft choice by the Kansas City Chiefs

Tywone Malone Jr

DL

Starter

Ole Miss

Undrafted free agent; signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2026

Add in those 5 players to the 10 starters, and you can see why this 2023 Ohio State recruiting class was an impressive piece of work by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, his coaching staff, and Ohio State general manager Mark Pantoni. A total of 26 players, with 15 emerging as starters and contributors, equals an impressive 58% hit rate.

The 2023 Ohio State Recruiting Class' Legacy

Mark this down as "to be determined".

With a 2026 schedule that even Ryan Day has deemed a "monster", the remaining players of the 2023 Ohio State recruiting class has an opportunity to add another positive chapter to what has already been an impactful presence in the history of Ohio State football.

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Chip Minnich
CHIP MINNICH

Chip Minnich covers Ohio State for Buckeyes On SI.

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