Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class Takes Center Stage Heading Into This Season

Before I get too deep into the gist of the article, a quick mea culpa - I somehow overlooked two other players who signed with Ohio State in 2023 who decided to move on, so the total number of departures is 11, not 9.

Offensive lineman Miles Walker, who left Ohio State for Boise State, has since retired from college football.

Defensive back Jayden Bonsu, who left Ohio State for Pitt, has since moved to linebacker and is hopeful of seeing his first game action with the Panthers in 2026.

Heavy On Starters And Contributors

At first glance, 11 of 21 players departing would seem very bad. As former ESPN commentator Lee Corso was fond of saying on telecasts, "Not so fast, my friend.".

Player Position Status Eligibility Notes Josh Padilla G/C Starter 2 Currently in battle for a starting position Will Smith, Jr DL Contributor 2 Currently in battle for a starting position Luke Montgomery G Starter 1 Starter; probable 2027 NFL Draft entrant Austin Siereveld G/T Starter 2 Starter; probable 2027 NFL Draft entrant Carnell Tate WR Starter - 2026 1st round draft choice by Tennessee Titans Brandon Inniss WR Starter 1 Starter; probable 2027 NFL Draft entrant Jermaine Mathews, Jr CB Starter 1 Starter; probable 2027 NFL Draft entrant Jason Moore DL Contributor 2 Currently in battle for starting position Arvell Reese LB Starter - 2026 1st round draft choice by New York Giants Kayden McDonald DL Starter - 2026 2nd round draft choice by Houston Texans

21 players signed, with 11 departing, comes out to a 52% departure rate. Not something to be proud about by any means. Contrast that with 10 players of 21 either starting or contributing, that rounds up to about 48% of production.

That includes 3 players who are now in the NFL, as well as the longshot possibility that some of those players listed above will take advantage of the recent "5 for 5" rule that could give them another year in Columbus. The most likely players to take advantage of staying in Columbus for the 2027 season would seem to be Will Smith, Jr. and Jason Moore, as neither have become starters yet for Ohio State.

The 2023 Transfer Portal Additions Were Key For The Buckeyes

Now let's factor in 5 more players who would be on the positive side of the ledger for Ohio State as starters or contributors. This only adds to an already impressive high school recruiting class from 2023.

Player Position Status Previous School Notes Davison Igbinosun CB Starter Ole Miss 2026 2nd round draft choice by the Buffalo Bills John Ferlmann LS Starter Arizona State Undrafted free agent Lorenzo Styles Jr. CB/S Starter Notre Dame 2026 5th round draft choice by the New Orleans Saints Josh Simmons OT Starter San Diego State 2025 1st round draft choice by the Kansas City Chiefs Tywone Malone Jr DL Starter Ole Miss Undrafted free agent; signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2026

Add in those 5 players to the 10 starters, and you can see why this 2023 Ohio State recruiting class was an impressive piece of work by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, his coaching staff, and Ohio State general manager Mark Pantoni. A total of 26 players, with 15 emerging as starters and contributors, equals an impressive 58% hit rate.

The 2023 Ohio State Recruiting Class' Legacy

Mark this down as "to be determined".

With a 2026 schedule that even Ryan Day has deemed a "monster", the remaining players of the 2023 Ohio State recruiting class has an opportunity to add another positive chapter to what has already been an impactful presence in the history of Ohio State football.