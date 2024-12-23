Ohio State Buckeyes Land New RB in Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been looking at a major need at the running back position for next season.
With both TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, Ohio State was left with James Peoples as the only proven running back on the roster. Peoples also hasn't been proven in big games against elite schools.
Ryan Day and his staff were able to take a big step towards fixing that potential hole on Monday.
According to a report from Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts, the Buckeyes have landed a transfer portal commitment from West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson Jr.
It had been previously reported that Donaldson had been in Columbus for a visit. Now, Ohio State has been able to bring him onboard for the 2025 season.
Donaldson could end up being a major pickup for the Buckeyes. He has been a very solid back for West Virginia and will have a chance to compete for the Ohio State starting job in 2025.
During the 2024 college football season with the Mountaineers, Donaldson ended up carrying the football 163 times for 734 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2023, he racked up 171 carries for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He may not be a "star" running back, but no one can knock his consistency.
Standing in at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, Donaldson was actually a tight end when he originally entered the college football world. He made the switch to running back and that has paid off for him in a big way.
Being able to compete for a starting job with a team like the Buckeyes is likely a dream come true for him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Donaldson is able to end up bringing to Ohio State. He has the talent to be a key piece of the Buckeyes' offense next season and his game could take a big leap forward playing within a much more talented program.