Ohio State Buckeyes Might Have Landed the Biggest Steal in Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been very busy in the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of days. However, on Tuesday morning, they may have ended up getting the biggest steal of the entire portal period.
As reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Ohio State was able to land a commitment from one of the nation's best offensive tackle prospects. Ethan Onianwa decided to take his talents to the Buckeyes.
His reported was followed up by a major take from ESPN recruiting analyst Tom Luginbill, who stated that he's the "best offensive lineman" in the transfer portal and that he was surprised that Onianwa didn't declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, Onianwa is going to be a massive pickup for Ohio State. He will anchor the 2025 offensive line and give Julian Sayin, Tavien St. Clair, or whoever the Buckeyes' starting quarterback ends up being, elite protection.
Very rarely do teams have the opportunity to snag an instant superstar impact type of player from another school. It will become more often, but the kind of skill that Onianwa brings to the table isn't easy to get.
Ryan Day and company have to be ecstatic about this transfer portal get.
On Monday, Ohio State added a big offensive weapon in tight end Max Klare. They also brought in Idaho State defensive end Logan George and West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson.
After a slow start to the transfer portal, the Buckeyes are picking up steam. All four players project to have roles in 2025.
That being said, Onianwa might very well be the biggest get out of all of them.
Not only is he an elite college football offensive lineman, he is expected to be an NFL player after the 2025 season. It will be interesting to see how he impacts the offense next year.