Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Sounds Off On College Football 25 Snub
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed the second-best team rating in College Football 25, coming right behind the Georgia Bulldogs.
That's all well and good.
But it's what EA Sports decided to do with College Football 25's Ultimate Team—which includes legendary players from the past—that has former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller stewing.
Miller was not featured in the game, and the Buckeyes legend took to social media to voice his displeasure about his omission.
Miller played for Ohio State from 2011 through 2015 and was a dynamic playmaker for the team, with his best campaign coming in 2013 when he threw for 2,094 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while also racking up 1,068 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
However, that ensuing offseason, Miller underwent shoulder surgery and then ending up tearing his labrum on the same shoulder in practice. Miller redshirted for 2014, resulting in J.T. Barrett taking over as the starting quarterback that year. A late-season injury to Barrett then forced Cardale Jones into action, but that didn't stop the Buckeyes from winning the national championship.
Miller would proceed to switch to H-back for his final season in Columbus, finishing with 260 yards and one touchdown as a rusher while hauling in 26 receptions for 341 yards and three scores.
The Springfield, Oh. native was then selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played two NFL seasons as a wide receiver, both with the Texans. During that time, he totaled 34 catches for 261 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Regardless of Miller's lack of success on the NFL level, there is no question that he will forever be remembered as an all-time favorite in Ohio State history.