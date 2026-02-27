The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine unofficially morphed into the Ohio State Linebacker Show this week.

Sure, Sonny Styles captured most of the headlines, with an almost inhuman showing.

However, his teammate Arvell Reese wowed scouts, coaches and league executives too, with workout numbers that should only solidify his position as a projected Top-5 choice.

Reese clocked an identical time of 4.46 in the 40 as Styles, the fastest time among all defensive linemen and linebackers who participated on Thursday.

Reese also turned in a 1.58-second 10-yard split, the fastest among edge rushers -- where Reese is also being evaluated in addition to linebacker -- tied with Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell.

The big debate regarding Reese is, what’s his position? Or maybe, does he need one fixed position at all?

ESPN’s NFL analyst Louis Riddick was very complimentary of Reese at the Combine, stating:

“He is the consummate Joker, as they call him. It’s exactly what they did in Dallas, when Micah Parsons was initially there, that’s what they did. First and second down, you play off-bañll. Third down, maybe you move down on the outside on the edge, maybe we rush you in the middle, in the A and B gap. We can move you all over the place, have it be gameplan-specific. Yeah, you’re right. You would be doing this young man a disservice if you just put him up on the line of scrimmage and essay ‘Look, you know where he’s gonna be, go ahead and tee off’ to this guy who’s still trying to develop his pass rush package. Look, at 6’5’’ 250 down there, this is the kind of guy you don’t put in one spot.”

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema also weighed in, posting “I want Reese's home to be in space. The more opportunities he has to hunt the ball and use that rare C.O.D. the better. That happens far less as a primary edge defender,” as a follow-up on one of Reese’s change of direction videos at the Combine.

Where does Arvell Reese want to play in the NFL?

The Ohio State product seemed open to a hybrid role when asked what he was telling teams who asked him where he wanted to play at the next level.

“I tell them outside linebacker and edge.”

Arvell Reese said even though he's categorized as somewhat of a positionless player, he'd love to play outside linebacker and rush the passer. pic.twitter.com/a35uE1rzB8 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 25, 2026

Reese also warned that he hasn’t even “scratched the surface of what I can do pass rushing”, which could be interpreted as a sign of where he sees himself long-term in the NFL, although a transition to full-time edge rusher might take some time.

Regardless, Reese put on a spectacle for teams at Indianapolis, showcasing every physical attribute coveted by scouts, while checking every box with his measurables. Everything that the NFL saw out of Reese at the Combine just helps to further reaffirm what was evident when studying Ohio State tape: Arvell Reese is an elite prospect.

Reese is widely projected as a Top-5 pick, and everything that we saw out of him at the 2026 NFL Combine should help solidify this status.