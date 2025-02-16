Ohio State Buckeyes QB Drops Bold Statement About Future
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost a couple of quarterbacks this offseason. Both Air Noland and Devin Brown decided to enter the transfer portal and find other places to play. Lincoln Kienholz, however, has decided to stick around and enter the 2025 quarterback competition.
Right now, the expectation is that Julian Sayin will end up winning the starting job. However, that is not set in stone at this point in time.
Kienholz was widely viewed as a player who could transfer. He has decided to stick it out and give it one more shot.
That being said, Kienholz spoke out and opened up about his mindset. He wants to compete for the Ohio State job, but he hasn't necessarily ruled out the idea of transferring either.
"I don't plan on leaving," Kienholz said. "If this spring that doesn't work out for me, then I might have to look somewhere else. But that's not really what I'm thinking of right now."
He also opened up about how his time off the field with the Buckeyes has helped him continue growing his game.
"I mean, I get to go against the best defense every single day. So, I think that helps," Kienholz said. "I mean, there's multiple days where I do pretty well, but then there's also times where, I mean, there's things I need to work on."
Kienholz has barely played during his time with Ohio State. He has completed 10 of his 22 career pass attempts for 111 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Beating out Sayin and freshman Tavien St. Clair will be no easy task. He knows that, but he's embracing the challenge. That is an impressive mindset.
It will be interesting to see how the quarterback competition ends up going. Kienholz, Sayin, and St. Clair will all be battling for playing time. For now, Kienholz is staying with the Buckeyes and will do everything in his power to force Ryan Day to put him on the field.
