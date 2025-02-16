Ohio State Buckeyes Named Finalist for Dynamic Running Back Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always looking to add more talent to their roster. Ryan Day has turned into one of the best recruiting head coaches in the nation and that helped lead the program to a national championship last season.
Now, looking ahead to the future, Ohio State is looking to continue adding elite talent.
In the 2026 recruiting class, the Buckeyes are heavily involved with quite a few players. One of them happens to be four-star running back Savion Hiter.
While Hiter is being recruited by quite a few top programs, he has been able to trim his list down to four finalists.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Ohio State has made the cut to be one of those four. He is down to the Buckeyes, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee.
Hailing from Louisa County in Mineral, Virginia, Hiter has elite potential for the future. He could end up being the next big superstar running back for Ohio State if Day and company can end up landing him.
Fawcett has also shared when Hiter will be making his official visits to each of the top four schools on his list. He will meet with the Buckeyes from May 30 to June 1, Georgia from June 6 to 8, Michigan from June 13 to 15, and Tennessee from June 19 to 22.
Obviously, the decision process will speed up from here. Following his official visits in May and June, there should be a lot more info on where he's leaning.
At the very least, Ohio State has a chance. That is all a team can ask for with a top-tier recruit like Hiter.
Only time will tell, but this is a very positive sign. Hopefully, Day and his coaching staff can get the job done and bring Hiter onboard in the 2026 class.
