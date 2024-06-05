Former Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Practicing 'Too Much' With Cardinals
Working "too" hard?
There doesn't seem to be a limit for how many practice reps former Ohio State Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr. can put in.
The Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver is getting some criticism for all the right reasons from his new coaching staff, as Harrison Jr. has apparently been putting in so much extra work after practice that head coach Jonathan Gannon said he'll soon be "fighting him" about it.
“He does a lot extra, probably too much, I’m going to be fighting him about that,” Gannon said. " ... If we’re spaced out how many reps and the amount of workload he gets, and then he goes and runs 100 routes on the weekend, he might be dragging today. Now, he doesn’t drag, but I’m just talking about, I love extra work, but you’ve got to be smart about it. You’ve got to have a routine about what you’re doing.
Last month, Harrison Jr. signed a four-year rookie deal worth $35.37 million in fully-guaranteed money and a $22.5 million signing bonus. There's also a team option in 2028.
During the regular season this past year at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. posted 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had eight 100-yard receiving games this season, including three games of at least 160 yards. However, he sat out the final game of the season, a Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Though he'll need to manage his body properly to avoid injury, Harrison Jr.'s rookie year will be one to behold if all this extra practice results in even more production than he's already expected to provide next season.
The Cardinals will begin their regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 8.