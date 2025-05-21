Ohio State Buckeyes Make Massive Offer to Elite Wide Receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been an elite football program over the last few decades, partially due to their success at wide receiver. Players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith have been incredibly impactful for the team, the latter of which helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2024.
Smith, Carnell Tate and Max Klare will be the main weapons for Ohio State's offense this upcoming season. Looking into the future though, the Buckeyes will want to ensure they are targeting some of the best and brightest young receivers.
One of those names to keep an eye on is Monshun Sales, who is relatively local to Columbus, playing his high school football in Indianapolis. He is ranked as the top receiver in the Class of 2027 by On3, and the Buckeyes have officially offered him a spot, at least that's per his X (formerly known as Twitter) post, saying that he received the offer after speaking with Brian Hartline.
247Sports has Sales as the second-best receiver in the class, the 11th-best player nationally and the best player from the state of Indiana. Per 247Sports, the best receiver in the class is Jamier Brown, who has already committed to Ohio State and is ranked as the 8th-best player nationally, so there's no doubt the Buckeyes are going to be in good hands moving forward.
With Tavien St. Clair on the roster and potentially leading the team when Brown comes to Columbus, Ohio State should be a powerhouse for the next several seasons. It only has two recruits already committed for the Class of 2027, Brown and four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds. Edmunds is ranked as the 11th-best quarterback.
That said, Sales would be a huge get for Hartline and the Buckeyes offense and would continue their trend of adding the best of the best at the position.