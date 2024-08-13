Ohio State Rival Michigan Removes Harbaugh As Honorary Captain
The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen their arch-rival, the Michigan Wolverines, go through a ton of drama this offseason. Obviously, that is never a bad thing.
A new bit of drama dropped today. Michigan decided to remove Jim Harbaugh from being an honorary captain for their 2024 season opener.
Of course, Harbaugh has been hit with a massive sanction from the NCAA due to his role in improper recruiting strategies during the COVID time period.
He has also been dragged through the ringer when it comes to the sign stealing scandal.
Harbaugh ran out of town during the offseason to join the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. Sherrone Moore took over the head coaching job for the Wolverines, but he is also under fire for questionable issues.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel stated on Tuesday that Harbaugh backed out of the role. He wants to remain with the Chargers with the NFL regular season right around the corner.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Buckeyes will look to snap a three-game losing streak to Michigan. The two teams will face off on November 30th in the final game of the year.
Ohio State looks to be an elite National Championship contender. Ryan Day has added elite talent and has arguably the best team on paper in the nation.
While the hype is big, the Buckeyes will have to prove that they can get the job done on the field. If they play up to their full potential, they should be able to do just that.
All of that being said, facing Michigan brings a different difficult. Rivalry games are always tough to win. Ohio State needs to get the Wolverine monkey off of their back.