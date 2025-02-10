Ohio State Buckeyes Make Another Major Coaching Change
Ryan Day has been very busy since the Ohio State Buckeyes' national championship win. Right after the championship, both offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles accepted offers elsewhere.
Following those departures, Day has been focusing on bringing in replacements. He has not found a new defensive coordinator yet, but he promoted Brian Hartline to the offensive coordinator position.
Now, Day has made another change to the coaching staff.
According to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Ohio State has promoted tight ends coach Keenan Bailey to co-offensive coordinator. He will also continue being the team's tight ends coach.
Bailey will work closely with Hartline to make sure that the Buckeyes have the best offensive game plans possible.
As mentioned by Thamel, Bailey has been with Ohio State since 2016. This promotion is well deserved and Bailey will continue being an integral part of the coaching staff.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Buckeyes will be facing a tough challenge. They lost a ton of offensive talent to the NFL this offseason. Ohio State will also have a new starting quarterback.
Julian Sayin is expected to take over following Will Howard's departure. The coaching staff will need to put in a lot of work to put Sayin in position to succeed in his first meaningful college playing time.
Granted, this isn't a move that shakes anything up. Hartline will still be the primary offensive coordinator and will have play-calling duties. Bailey's job will simply be to support him and help craft the best game plan possible week in and week out.
Speaking of the tight end position, the Buckeyes were able to bring in former Purdue standout Max Klare. Bailey will have a fun job ahead of him working with the talented tight end.
All of that being said, fans are already ready for the 2025 season to arrive. It's a long time from now, but the excitement is already starting to build about Ohio State's attempt to defend their championship.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Targeting Chiefs Coach for Defensive Coordinator
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Lands Surprising NFL Draft Projection
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Have Promising Outlook for 2026 Four-Star Defender
MORE: Ohio State Receives Promising Update on Four-Star Recruit
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star RB Compared to Dynamic NFL Star