Ohio State Star DB Shockingly Flips Commitment to Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been long awaiting a final decision from star defensive back Na'eem Offord.
Offord originally committed to Ohio State back on February 4, but there has been drama ever since that commitment. He has continued taking visits with other schools and there has been a lot of speculation that he could opt to flip elsewhere.
Among the list of potential destinations outside of the Buckeyes were the Oregon Ducks and Auburn Tigers. Other schools tried to recruit him as well, but those three were the top landing spots.
Now, a final answer has been given by the dynamic defensive back.
Today, he officially announced that he will sign with Oregon. It's a disappointing decision, but one that should not shock Ohio State fans.
Since his commitment, Offord showed zero signs of being fully commmitted to the Buckeyes. Losing out on him is a tough blow for Ohio State, but they will be just fine. They were able to sign five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez today, which softens the blow some.
Seeing him leave to go to the Ducks will make things more difficult for the Buckeyes moving forward. He has legitimate superstar potential and Ohio State will have to face him in the Big Ten for at least the next few years.
On3 has given a massive comparison for Offord. They believe that he is a similar player to current NFL star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
"Na'eem Offord's functional athleticism, smooth movement skills, elite change of direction and playmaking ability on Friday nights reminds us of Stephon Gilmore. Both are similar from a size and athleticism perspective at the same stage. Gilmore played a bunch of quarterback at the high school level, while Offord is used as a defensive back and versatile offensive threat, lining up at multiple positions on that side of the ball."
All of that being said, this is a tough decision for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. After having him committed for so long, losing him at the last second will be a tough pill to swallow.
Unfortunately, the decision is done and Offord will be taking his talents to Oregon.