Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Receives Brutal Take For 2024
It took quite a while for the Ohio State Buckeyes to officially name their starting quarterback, but head coach Ryan Day chose the signal-caller everyone was anticipating: Will Howard.
Howard was the favorite to win the starting job all along, but the fact that it took Ohio State so long to announce it does reveal some concerns about just how good of a quarterback Howard really is.
Ryan Roberts of A to Z Sports seems to have the same trepidation.
In a piece where Roberts listed his most overrated player at every position heading into the 2024 college football season, he picked Howard at quarterback.
Howard transferred over from Kansas State after throwing for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes in 2023. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine scores, displaying dual-threat ability.
Those aren't exactly great numbers, and Roberts cites that the Wildcats actually chose to move on from Howard and roll with Avery Johnson under center for 2024.
In Howard's defense, the supporting cast he had at Kansas State pales in comparison to what he will have at his disposal in Columbus, so perhaps the bump in talent in his new surroundings will help elevate his overall play.
That being said, there are certainly a lot of questions surrounding Howard heading into 2024, and there is a whole lot of pressure on him, as well.
Should Howard falter at any point throughout the season, Day may not hesitate to pull the plug and go with Devin Brown or another signal-caller on the Buckeyes' roster.
We'll see if Howard can rise to the occasion and prove his doubters wrong starting Aug. 31.