Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Big-Time Review from 5-Star Recruiting Target
The Ohio State Buckeyes are quite easily one of the most recruiting schools in the country, which was on full display during their run to the national championship this past season.
Of course, Ohio State will have to maintain its excellence in bringing in the very best players, but based on how the Buckeyes have operated under Ryan Day, that shouldn't be much of a problem.
Five-star offensive tackle recruit Felix Ojo recently opened up on Ohio State and explained what he likes most about the school, and it seems like a pretty good sign for the Buckeyes in their attempt to woo him to Columbus.
”What excites me about the Buckeyes is the opportunity to play early and the family atmosphere of the program,” Ojo said, via Steve Wiltfong of On 3. "I’ve seen the campus facilities and pretty much everything Columbus has to offer. They compare pretty high and I feel I would fit in well with the team and coaches.”
Ojo is the fourth-ranked offensive tackle in the country and is the 25th-ranked player overall in the class of 2026 by 247 Sports' composite rankings.
The Mansfield, Tx. native has an official visit scheduled with Ohio State on May 30 and is also drawing considerable interest from a number of other powerful schools, including the Buckeyes' archrival Michigan Wolverines.
Ohio State had previously been criticized for its inability to close the deal on top offensive line recruits, but that appears to be changing. Let's see if the Buckeyes can manage to bag Ojo next.
